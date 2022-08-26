TB&T Athletes of the Week (Aug. 18-Aug. 25)

Published 2:56 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

 

FEMALE

Mikalah Griffin, Pike County High School

Griffin earned 29 aces, 28 kills and 33 digs in Pike County’s first three volleyball games this season, to help the Lady Dawgs go 2-1 to start the year.

MALE

Szemerick Andrews, Goshen High School

Andrews averaged 12 yards per carry as he rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 attempts in Goshen’s season opener against Daleville on Aug. 19. He also recorded five tackles – all solo tackles – on defense.

 

 

