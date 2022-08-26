PCHS’ Business & Finance Academy celebrates re-opening

The Pike County Schools Business & Finance Academy at Pike County High School in Brundidge hosted a Grand Re-opening on Wednesday, August 24, to celebrate the academy’s new partnership with Troy Bank and Trust.

Superintendent of Pike County Schools Dr. Mark Bazzell, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, TB&T Board Chairman, Sherrill Crowe and TB&T School Liaison Dixie Shehane expressed their enthusiasm for the advantages and opportunities available to students of the Business & Finance Academy now and in the future.

The Business & Finance Academy was established in 2001 as Alabama’s first student-operated bank. In addition to the core academic courses, students took industry-specific classes related to business and banking topics. They also participated in work-based learning activities to put their lessons into practice. The bank is open to the community daily.

Bazzell said he, the Pike County Board of Education and the entire school system are appreciative of the past partnership with the First National Bank and its new partnership with Troy Bank & Trust and the opportunities the academy offers to its students.

“Students who complete the Business & Finance Academy also receive an associate degree from Enterprise Community College,” Bazzell said.

‘With a high school diploma and an associate degree, Business & Finance Academy graduates are prepared for college, trade school and to enter the workforce,” Bazzell said. “Through the partnership with Troy Bank & Trust, we continue to make these opportunities available for our students.”

“We’re excited to have Dixie Shehane join the Pike County Schools family in the capacity of TB&T liaison. This is an exceptional program for us and an exceptional opportunity for the students in our system. We have always enjoyed and appreciated our close partnership with Troy Bank & Trust, and this relationship will only strengthen that.

Jeff Kervin, president & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, also expressed appreciation that Shehane decided to stay on with TB&T and work as the banks school liaison.

“The PCHS Business & Finance Academy students will have the benefit of Dixie’s more than 41 years of banking experience from which to learn,” Kervin said.

Shehane expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be the TB&T school liaison.

“Already, I know that I am at the right place at this time in my life,” Shehane said. “I appreciate the opportunity that the Business and Finance Academy offers the students to receive financial literacy education and hands-on training in banking fundamentals, including basic teller-relate transactions.”

Shehane said financial literacy has always been important and is even more so in today’s world.

“Financial literacy is a life skill that is essential,” she said. “There is much more to banking than giving change back. The students in the Pike County Schools Business and Finance Academy are learning skills that will benefit them today and throughout their lives. These students are dedicated to learning and developing life skills. It is a privilege for me to work with them and with the Pike County Schools.”