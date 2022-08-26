Goshen bests Zion Chapel on the road

Published 11:26 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Goshen and Zion Chapel slugged it out on Friday night. (Photo by Savanah Weed)

The Goshen Eagles (2-0) remain undefeated after picking up a 46-21 win over the Zion Chapel Rebels (0-1) on Friday night.

Zion Chapel actually struck first as the Rebels scored on a 4-yard touchdown on their first drive of the game. Goshen managed to come back and score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stamey to Tyler McLendon to cut the lead to 7-6 after a failed PAT. Goshen managed to score twice more in the first half, while the Rebels got on the scoreboard once more. Goshen took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

It was all Goshen in the second half, though, as Jamari McClure scored twice in the half, Brody Wilks scored once and Ka’Davion Bristow scored once.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

McClure ended the game with 200 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 rushing attempts, while Szemerick Andrews added 69 yards on seven carries and Bristow rushed for 78 yards on two carries. Stamey completed 2-of-4 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Andrews earned eight tackles, while Jacob Saupe had seven tackles and two tackles-for-loss.

Zion Chapel was led on offense by Mason Stuart with 59 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also completed 3-of-8 pass attempts for 52 yards.

More Sports

Straughn outlasts Pike County in season-opening classic

Trojans top Mary Montgomery at home

PLAS drops home opener to Bayside

Troy soccer earns first win over McNeese State

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events