Area schools compete in Thursday volleyball matches

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans, Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike County Lady Bulldogs all competed in volleyball matches on Thursday night.

Pike County came out on top against Barbour County at home, sweeping all three sets 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18. The Lady Dawgs were led by Mikalah Griffin with 13 aces, eight kills and 20 digs, while Takeyah Smith chipped in with five aces, two kills and two blocks. Urriya Berry also earned four kills, five aces and 11 digs, while Nattayle Hughes totaled four aces, three kills, four blocks and six digs. Lillian Marsh netted four aces, seven kills, six digs and 17 assists.

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs also beat Barbour County in a sweep, taking both sets 25-8. Arrianna Straw earned eight aces and four digs, while Hailey Griffin totaled seven aces, two kills and four blocks. Semeeria Isaac earned eight aces and 12 digs.

Pike County travels to Elba on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for the Lady Dawgs’ next game action.

Charles Henderson dropped a home match against Ariton 3-0 with the Lady Purple Cats taking all three sets 25-9, 25-8 and 25-11. Olivia Kirkpatrick led CHHS with seven digs, eight assists and two kills, while Ansley Watkins totaled three kills and five digs. Hannah Sparrow also had two kills and eight digs, while Raelynn Hornsby totaled one kill, one ace and 15 digs.

The Lady Trojans are next in action at home against Barbour County on Monday, Aug. 29.

Goshen also fell to Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked GW Long Lady Rebels on the road. GW Long won all three sets 25-7, 25-9 and 25-19 to pick up the win. Goshen was led by Kaci Wilkes with one ace, two assists, three kills, one block and eight digs. Emily Hussey earned 14 digs, while Jaci Rushing chipped in with four assists, one kill and five digs.

Goshen will head to Ariton for tournament action on Saturday, facing off against New Brockton at noon.