Alabama Archaeological Society extends invitation

Members of the extended Troy community are re-activating the Troy Chapter of the Alabama Archaeological Society (AAS).

As an event, the membership will hold a five-part lecture series that will start on Wednesday (August 31) at 6 p.m. on the Troy University campus in Room 114 of the MSCX building.

“The speaker for the evening will Steven Meredith who will talk about his archaeological research on late Pleistocene societies in the Alabama Coastal Plain,” said Lydia Carmody, AAS member. “Mr. Meredith received his B.S. in Geology from Auburn University and his M.A. in Anthropology from the University of Alabama,” Carmody said. “He works in the Cultural Resource Management field and owns his own consulting firm, Cedars Consulting. He is also the current president of the AAS, and we are honored to have him kick-off our lecture series.”

Carmody said anyone with an interest in archaeology or Alabama’s past is invited to join the Troy Chapter of the AAS at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone to stay connected through our Facebook group, the Troy Chapter, Alabama Archaeological Society,” Carmody said. “Please contact our chapter president, Dr. Stephen Carmody, with any questions (scarmody@troy.edu).”