Cowboy Ramsey tosses hat in ‘ring’

A rough and ready dog has cowboyed-up and entered the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest.

Cowboy Ramsey tossed his 10-gallon hat in the ring early in the week and came out of the chute with obvious winning on his mind, said Donna Brockmann, humane society president.

“I don’t know if Cowboy Ramsey has any affiliation with the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Cowboy Rodeo this weekend at Cattleman Park or if it’s just coincidence,” Brockman said. “But, even if it’s not, Ramsey is rounding up a lot of votes and is making an upward move. However, Kaylin Gibson’s pup “Gracie” is still holding a comfortable lead.”

With so many cowboys in town this weekend for the Cattlemen’s rodeo, Cowboy Ramsey could wrangle enough votes to challenge the leaders as the Pet Photo Contest heads down the final stretch.

Brockmann said the dogs are making a move with four Brundidge dogs coming off the porch this week and are in the running.

“With Dog Days coming to a close, we might expect the dogs to make a run for the top spots in the Pet Photo Contest,” Brockmann said.

The clock is fast ticking down to the deadline for entry in the HSPC 2023 Pet Photo Contest.

“The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, however, voting will continue until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9,” Brockmann said. “So, we encourage pet owners to enter their best friends, be it dog, cat or muskrat, and everyone to keep voting for their favorite pet(s).”

The Humane Society of Pike County’s Pet Photo Contest is the fundraiser for the society’s annual spay/neuter clinic and its efforts to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and too often mistreated animals in Pike County.

Enter and vote on the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or on site at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.