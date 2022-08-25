Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square

Published 6:46 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

camerondubois.com/ Cameron DuBois will be in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available.

Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern rock singer-songwriter from Montgomery.

She spent most of her time developing her own unique brand of sound in two prestigious American South musical destinations; Nashville and Muscle Shoals.

Cameron DuBois recently appeared in concert in downtown Troy and is back by popular demand.

