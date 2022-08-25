31st Annual Cattlemen’s Rodeo opens tonight at Cattleman Park

Looks like a few showers might pop up for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo. However, that’s not going to put a damper on the fun and excitement of rodeo at Cattleman Park.

“The Cattlemen Park Arena is covered; the temperature will be pleasant and the action in the area will be exciting, fast-moving and lots of fun for all ages” said B.B. Palmer, publicity chair for the sponsoring Pike County Cattlemen’s Association. “We are expecting a big and enthusiastic crowd both tonight and Saturday night and we can guarantee exciting action in the arena both nights.

Palmer said this year’ rodeo will be the combination of two professional rodeo associations, the National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association (NCPRA) and the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA),

“Combining with the IPRA, will give the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Cowboy Rodeo the opportunity for more contestants; therefore, a bigger and more exciting rodeo,” Palmer said.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo will feature the eight most exciting rodeo events, plus ranch bronc riding

“In ranch bronc riding, the cowboy can hold on to most anything he can get a hand on, even the saddle horn. That makes for longer rides and it’s more exciting for rodeo fans,” Palmer said. “We already have 215 cowboys and cowgirls registered from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee Louisiana and Texas and we’re not done yet.”

Palmer said the sponsoring Cattlemen are excited to have a large number of local cowboys and cowgirls competing. Barrel racers include McKenzie Williams and Kim Smith, Troy; Natalie Weaver and Carley Bryan, Luverne; Zoe Carpenter, Rutledge; and Jamilyn Wright, Madilyn Hoffmann and McKenzie Fulton, Highland Home.

Shelby Osceola will compete in breakaway roping and team ropers will include Tripp Horn, Tyler Moody, Randy and Braden Moore and Tom Kelly and Ronald Phillips.

Bull riders Coley Spivey and Tucker Mandell will wait in the wings for the culminating event of the night.

“We have one of the best announcers in the business, Clint Allemand,” Palmer said. “Clint announces from horseback so he’s in the arena and right there with all the action. And, we’ve got a clown, Johnny Allen, who is as funny and entertaining as any rodeo clown you’ll ever see.”

The ever-popular Pike County Cattlemen’s concession stand will be open and vendors will have any and everything rodeo for show and sale. Outside there will be mechanical bull riding, pony rides and a variety of activities for the kids to enjoy.

This year’s title sponsors include Premiere Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram of Troy, Truckworx, Wiley Sanders Trucklines, and Alabama Ag Credit.

Advance admission to the rodeo is $10 and $12 at the gate. Advance tickets are available at Don Walker’s Western Wear, Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch, Brundidge Piggly Wiggly and Banks Buy Rite. Kids under the age of 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.