Pike Lib makes changes to football schedule

Pike Liberal Arts School announced a change to its 2022 football schedule on Thursday, swapping out the Sept. 2 away game.

Originally, the Patriots were scheduled to travel to Georgia to face Heard County High School, but will now face Chipley High School in Florida instead. Chipley opens its 2022 season this Friday against Rutherford (Fla.) and is coming off a 9-4 2021 season. Chipley made it all the way to the Florida Class 1A State Semifinals last season.

The addition of Chipley to the schedule means that Pike will travel to the Sunshine State in back-to-back contests, facing Chipley on Sept. 2 and Port St. Joe on Sept. 16 after a bye week on Sept. 9.

The rest of Pike’s schedule remains unchanged. Pike’s homecoming game will take place on Sept. 23 against Montgomery-Catholic and Senior Night will be Oct. 27 against Calhoun. PLAS hosts Bayside Academy in its first home game of the season this Friday night.