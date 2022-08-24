Lady Dawgs lose to New Brockton on the road

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-1) volleyball team hit the road for the first time on Tuesday night and lost 3-1 to the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks.

Pike County won the first set 25-23 but New Brockton answered to sweep the next three sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-17. The Lady Dawgs were led by Takeyah Smith with five attacks, four aces, seven blocks and three digs, while Mikalah Griffin earned 12 kills, four aces and five digs. Lilliam Marsh chipped in with two aces, two kills and six digs, while Jada Duncan totaled two blocks, eight digs and three kills.

The junior varsity volleyball team also fell 2-0 to New Brockton with the Lady Gamecocks taking the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-23. Sameeria Isaac led the JV Lady Dawgs with five aces and seven digs, while Hailey Griffin earned two aces, one block and nine digs. Arrianna Straw chipped in with five digs and two aces.

Pike County will play again on Thursday, Aug. 25, at home against Barbour County.

