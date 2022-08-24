Goshen drops close volleyball match with Brantley

The Goshen Lady Eagles fell on Tuesday night in a volleyball match with the Brantley Lady Bulldogs at home.

The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Bulldogs by a score of 3-2 in five sets. Goshen lost the first two sets 25-15 and 25-14 but won back-to-back sets to force a fifth and deciding set. Goshen won the third set 25-22 and the fourth 25-16 before dropping the final set 15-4 to give Brantley the win.

Kaci Wilkes led the way for Goshen with nine aces, 14 kills, 15 assists, two blocks and eight digs on the night, while Emily Hussey earned 36 digs and Jaci Rushing chipped in with 15 assists and three digs. Paitin Riley also added 11 kills and two aces.

Goshen will look to rebound on Thursday night on the road at GW Long.