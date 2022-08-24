Free Fishing Day a big success

The City of Brundidge joined the Brundidge Police Department in hosting a free fishing day for the city’s senior citizens at the Brundidge city pond on Monday morning

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Chief Sam Green and his officers wanted to do something to let the city’s senior citizens know how special they are and how appreciated they are.

“The city pond is a wonderful place for fishing and for enjoying the outdoors,” Boyd said. “The free fishing day brought out a lot of our senior citizens who had not been to the pond as well as those who have. A lot of work has been done to make the pond an enjoyable place for fishing and just spending time in the outdoors. The city pond area is something we can all take pride in.”

A large number of senior adults took the opportunity of the free fishing day.

“We were all pleased with the number of our senior adults, 34 plus, that enjoyed a day of free fishing,” Green said. “Our senior citizens have contributed so much to our community and continue to do so and in so many ways. The free fishing day was a way to say ‘thank you’ for what you have done and what you mean to the City of Brundidge.”

Green said the fishing was good and the fellowship was even better.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time whether they caught fish or not. Having fun was the most important thing. We look forward to other opportunities to bring our senior citizens together in fun and meaningful ways.”