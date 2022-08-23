Troy soccer drops road game with Alabama A&M

The Troy Trojans (0-2) lost its second game to start the 2022 season on Monday, Aug. 22, by a score of 1-0 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville.

While the Trojans continue to play well defensively, Troy has yet to score a goal so far this season. The only score of the game came when Alabama A&M’s K’la Barnes-Blackwood scored a goal after more than 70 minutes of scoreless action. That lone goal was enough to give the Bulldogs the win over the Trojans.

Troy goalkeeper Lindsey LaRoche played all 90 minutes in the net and earned six goals, while allowing just one goal. Alabama A&M goalkeeper Laura Jansa also earned seven goals on the night.

“We’re disappointed with the result,” Troy coach Robert Lane said. “We were looking for a response coming off the Texas Tech loss and we just didn’t perform well enough in any phase of the game, particularly in the final third. Credit to the young ladies of Alabama A&M for their fight and energy tonight. We just have to be ready for McNeese State.”

Troy will hit the road again this weekend for the South Alabama Soccer Tournament in Mobile. Troy battles McNeese State on Thursday before a matchup with North Alabama on Sunday.