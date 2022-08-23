Remember when Mrs. King was the ‘Man of the office’

In 1969, the Daily Messenger, as it was called then, did a series of stories called Careers for Women where they explored women and their careers.

It could startle some business men to ask for the man of the office and be promptly introduced to Mrs. Betty King. Mrs. King has been manager of a local insurance agency since the early part of this year.

“I really appreciate our customers’ attitude toward a woman in insurance,” Mrs. King commented. She noted that acceptance of a woman insurance agent was almost invariably good.

Mrs. King said that she had gotten into the insurance business by accident, found it to be very interesting and has been working in the field since. “I have been affiliated with insurance for 20 years in various capacities.” She has been with the company she now works with for about ten years.

“My background in insurance is based on experience, study courses and a lot of hard work.” Her agency handles all phased of insurance, both business and persona. Mrs. King remarked that she found commercial lines of insurance the most challenging phase of the business. “These are the lines that a man is usually expected to handle.”

Interest in her work is one of the first things to be noticed when talking to Mrs. King. “My family also finds my work interesting.” Mrs. King is the wife of Jimmy King and has one son, Kenny, aged 12.

Mrs. King finds that she is on the job at all times. “People will ask about insurance where ever they find you. Some nights I will have two or three calls at home for answers to questions that cannot wait.”

In summing up her career, Mrs. King said, “The insurance business is most interesting and every day holds a new challenge. Serving the needs of people and being able to provide them with a complete insurance program makes this a rewarding career. Our fine customers make every day a pleasure.”

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.