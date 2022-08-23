Hattie Flowers recognized at senior citizens ceremony

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.

Those honored in the Hall of Fame ceremony were nominated by members of their community and chosen by the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Hattie Flowers of Brundidge was one of 22 individuals who are 100 years old or older and were recognized for their contributions to their communities.

“Miss Hattie as she is affectionately known in the extended Brundidge community, was married to the late Major Thomas Flowers and is the mother of four children. She is known as a woman of strength, courage and dignity.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, said that “Miss Hattie” has been a pillar of the community for many years and continues to be.

“Miss Hattie has a wonderful spirit about her,” Boyd said. “She has meant so much to so many people in our town. She has been an inspiration to all of us. She is always there when someone is in need and you can always depend on her for love and support. Miss Hattie has a wonderful family and she considers all Brundidge a part of her family. She loves Brundidge and we all love her. We are blessed to have her.”

The blessing is hers, Flowers said.

“To live 100 years is a blessing,” she said. “To have lived this long time, I think maybe I have done something that pleased my Lord. I have tried.”

Being recognized by “such an important group of people” caught Flowers by surprise.

“I never have found out who sent my name in but it was such a wonderful thing for me to be there,” she said. “When they called my name, I hurried right on up there and, after it was all over, people came up and asked me how I could move that fast with me 100 years old. Some people were in wheelchairs and with canes and there I was moving right along. I’m blessed. That was all I could tell them.”

Flowers said God has blessed my family with long lives.

“My last sister that died was 99 and the one before was 95. Another was 92 and one 88. What a blessing.”

Flowers said every morning when she first opens her eyes, she thanks God for waking her up. “Not everybody wakes up.”

“Then, when I get up out of bed, I do my best to do what is pleasing to God,” she said. “It is no secret what God can do. All we have to do is look around and see all that He has already done for us. We need to be thankful and acknowledge Him in all that we do. What God does for others; He will do for us, if we will open our hearts and let Him in.”