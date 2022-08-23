BPD searching for armed robbery suspect

The Brundidge Police Department is searching for a suspect that robbed a convenience store in Brundidge on Aug. 16.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, a black male wearing dark clothing and a white camouflage mask entered a convenience store in the 400 block of S.A. Graham Boulevard just before midnight last Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk.

Green said the suspect showed a weapon to the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money. Green said the clerk was not injured in the incident.

Green said the suspect fled from the store on foot.

Green said the investigation into the robbery is ongoing and asks that any citizens that may have information related to the case come forward if they were in the area at the time of the incident.

Green said potential witnesses can report information to the Brundidge Police Department by calling 334-735-5016.