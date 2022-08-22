Mechanical bull ride kicks of rodeo weekend

A snorting, pawing, horning the ground bull is not an invitation to ride.

But, the lackadaisical attitude of a mechanical bull is, perhaps, reason for any cowboy or cowgirl to pay the nickel and ride.

So, on Friday morning, beginning around 10 o’clock, the Pike County Cattlemen’s 30th Annual Professional Cowboy’s Rodeo will get off to a bucking start with the Mechanical Bull Ride at Preston’s on Highway 231 south of Troy.

“And, you don’t need a nickel to ride, said B. B. Palmer, Pike County Cattlemen’s publicity chair. “The mechanical bull is geared up for the ride for seasoned cowboys and greenhorns, cowgirls and cowkids. Anybody, who has ever wanted to ride a bull or just thought they might, is invited to come out to Preston’s on Friday morning and mount up.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three riders and they will have the honor of holding their “champion bull rider” titles for an entire year.

“Not many people will ever be able to brag that they won a ribbon for bull riding,” Palmer said.

Local businesses are invited to enter with the opportunity for two winners, the business and, of course, the mechanical bull rider.

Palmer said the annual mechanical bull ride is a great way to kick off the Pike County Cattlemen’s Rodeo each year.

“We are expecting a great weekend of rodeo at Cattleman Park, both Friday and Saturday nights,” Palmer said.

Rodeo time is 7 p.m. nightly.

Tickets from the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with paying adult. Advance tickets are available at Don Walker’s Western Wear, Troy Bank & Trust, Main Branch, the Piggly Wiggly in Brundidge and Banks Buy Rite in Banks. Advance tickets are also available on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page.