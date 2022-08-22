Hearings headline BCC meeting

The Brundidge City Council held its second regular meeting of the month on August 16., 2022 at Brundidge City Hall.

Mayor Isabell Boyd opened the meeting with a public hearing concerning the reapportionment of district lines as it relates to the 2020 Census. Willie Wright, city manager, gave a detailed analysis of the census data and how it relates to the variances in district lines. Citizens were given the opportunity to ask questions as it relates to their districts and any changes the proposal would have on them.

A second public hearing was opened relating to the closing of portions of 5th Avenue and John Lewis Street. Wright showed pictures of each street and where the portion of each street would be closed. He explained that the main reason for closing the streets is for the safety of the children while playing at Galloway Park. The floor was opened for questions and comments. Mayor Boyd closed the public hearings following the opportunity for questions and comments.

Linda Faust, city clerk, reviewed the FY2022 June financials.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.