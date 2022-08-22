‘Healthy You, A Healthy Farm’ registration ends Aug. 24

The Pike County Extension Office is extending an open invitation to participate in “Healthy You, A Healthy Farm,” an initiative established by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the stigma around mental health struggles in the Alabama agriculture community.

“The goal of ‘Healthy You, A Heathy Farm’ is to provide confidence in recognizing a mental health crisis within a participant’s own community,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “That includes people you work with or interact with and the ability to refer someone to mental health care.

“A Health Farm is not designed to treat or diagnose any type of mental condition but, instead, to equip people already in the community with the information and skills need to save lives.”

“Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Attendance is free and lunch will be served Registration ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 24. Call the Pike County Extension Office at 566-0985

