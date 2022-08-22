Goshen, Zion Chapel compete in Kinston tournament

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Zion Chapel Lady Rebels traveled to Kinston this weekend and competed in the Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament.

Zion Chapel fell to New Brockton in pool play, dropping the first set 25-19 before rebounding to win the second set 25-21. New Brockton closed out the match by winning the third set 16-14. In the next game, Zion Chapel fell to Opp 2-0 after losing both sets 25-14 and 25-6.

Goshen went 0-3 during pool play, losing to Straughn, Brantley and Geneva. In the first match, Goshen won the first set against Straughn 25-20 and then fell in the next two sets 25-20 and 15-12.

In the second game, Goshen was swept by Brantley 25-15 and 25-10. In the final game of the tournament for the Lady Eagles, Goshen was swept by eventual tournament champion Geneva 25-20 and 25-8.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with nine kills, six aces, seven digs and 12 assists during the tournament, while Emily Hussey had 32 digs and one ace and Jaci Rushing earned 19 assists and three aces. Jayleigh Addair also chipped in with 10 kills and two aces.

Goshen will get a chance to rematch with Brantley at home on Tuesday, while Zion Chapel hosts Carroll.