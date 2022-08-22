Dog takes lead in Pet Photo Contest

At long last, a dog has gotten off the porch and is making a strong run toward the finish line of the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest.

Kaylin Gibson’s pup “Gracie” is leading the Pet Photo Contest with 512 votes with Kenny and Elaine Pinckard’s feline, Brandy Grace, holding second place with a tenuous 302 votes.

Cats and kittens continue to hold the big number’s lead in the humane society’s Pet Photo Contest. But, the dogs still have time to enter and tally votes as well as other pets.

The Humane Society of Pike County will accept entries in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest until 5 p.m. August 31 and voting will end at 5 p.m. on September 10. Entry fee is $10 and votes are only one dollar.

“There is still time to enter a pet in the Pet Photo Contest and we encourage all pet owners to enter their pets so they won’t be disappointed,” said Donna Brockmann, president of the Humane Society of Pike County.

The local humane society is the sponsor of the annual Pet Photo Contest which is a fundraiser for the society’s annual spay/neuter clinic.

“Every entry and every vote helps reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often mistreated, animals in Pike County,” Brockmann said. “So, all Pike County benefits.”

Brockmann encourages everyone to support a pet in the photo contest.

“If you don’t have a bet in the contest or know someone who does, just pick a pet that steals your heart and support it with your votes and encourage others to do the same,” Brockmann said. “In addition to our cover pet, 13 pets will be honored as monthly winners and 52 will be featured weekly winners. Every pet that is entered will be pictured on the calendar so every calendar will be a treasured collection of the pets that are so loved.”

Entering online and voting is easy and convenient by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.