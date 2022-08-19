Saturday, August 20, 2022, troy Arrest Reports

July 22

Maurice Lashaun Coleman, 39, was charged with domestic and on alias writ of arrest.

Donna Kay Jackson, 57, was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Ayers Wikle, 78, was charged on five alias writ of arrest.

Janardo Markal Nettles, 28, was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Quintoria Laporcha Williams, 28, was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Olin McSwain, 33, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Lauren Ryan Green, 21, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

July 23

Anthony Lernear Johnson Jr., 35, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jakayla Amari Dixon, 24, was charged on an alias warrant.

July 24

Mitchell Quinterrious Blair, 25, was charged with violating a contempt of court proceeding.

Alica Rouse Garner, 39, was charged with failure to appear.

July 25

Maurice Antione Johnson, 42, was charged with harassment.

Jason Adam Bell, 39, was charged with domestic.

Kenneth Turner, 56, was charged with failure to appear.

George McPherson Jr., 43, was charged with failure to appear.

Derrian J’Varr Williams, 21, was charged with contempt of court.

July 26

Derron Lee Newman, 23, was charged with failure to appear.

July 27

Bryce Simone Mathis, 24, was charged with contempt of court.

July 28

Darren Van Smith, 41, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

George J. Scott, 57, was charged on an alias warrant.

A minor was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Anthony Earl Cope, 62, was charged with Shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Tyrik Jamar Wilson, 25, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 29

Raymond Lenell Smith, 55, was charged with second-degree assault.

Ashawonte Annie Passmore, 37, was charged on three alias warrants and for probation violation.

Douglas Arthur Hardin, 33, was charged with public intoxication.

Jones, Rodney Vontez, 29, was charged on a capias warrant.

July 30

Jesse James Linzey, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Abraham Kelley, 53, was charged with public intoxication.

July 31

Uriel Gomez Hernandez, 22, was charged with driving under the influence.

Willie Akilo Jamel Bray, 28, was charged with driving under the influence.

Aug. 1

Kevin Lorenzo Clark, 38, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Qulius Takeen Sanford, 29, was charged on an alias warrant.

Aug. 2

A minor was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Octavius Levella Cogburn, 51, was charged on an alias warrant and for driving under the influence.

Aug. 3

Destiny Se’Yome King, 22, was charged with harassing communications.

Lakajia Shanea Williams, 25, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Cassandra Ann Tolbert, 36, was charged with third-degree assault.

Jessie James Walker, 65, was charged with contempt of court.

Jacob Warner, 65, was charged with parole violation and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

Josephine Allen, 69, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.

Shanice Ncole Allen, 28, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.

Elliott Jarreau Scott, 37, was charged on an alias warrant.

Gloria Jean Harris, 50, was charged with driving under the influence.

Aug. 4

Horatio Deon Blair, 45, was charged with five counts of forgery.

Tyiesha Renee Pollard, 40, was charged with harassment

Peggy Lee, 67, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

Tenisha Nichol Tolbert, 34, was charged with third-degree assault.

Rita Stroud, 40, was charged on a capias warrant.

Shantorrian Denise Anderson, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Justin Matthew Miller, 39, was charged with obstructing government operations.

Aug. 5

Jacobe Charles Toney, 23, was charged on 12 alias warrants and two arrest warrants.

William Charles Duff, 44, was charged with drug trafficking.

James Michael Smith Jr., 33, was charged with drug trafficking.

Tiffany Lashae Boyd, 33, was charged with contempt of court.

Terreal Wynard Stewart, 39, was charged with shoplifting.

Jamarcus Antonio Elder, 21, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Aug. 6

Michael Eugene Allen, 53, was charged with third-degree burglary.

Jamarcus Antonio Elder, 21, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Genita Jo Crystal Loham, 49, was charged with shoplifting.

Aug. 7

Renea Babette Blackmon Rountree, 57, was charged on an alias warrant.

Justin Blake Senn, 31, was charged with driving under the influence.

Rondrickus Lavorris Foster, 38, was charged with carrying a pistol unlawfully, public intoxication, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Kentrel Jaffon Rumlin, 39, was charged with contempt of court.