Saturday, August 20, 2022, Obituaries

Martha Suzanne Carroll Moore

Martha Suzanne Carroll Moore, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ross Lankford officiating. Visitation will also be at Green Hills Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00-7:00pm.

Suzanne Moore was a beautiful lady inside and out. She was born and raised in the community of Banks, Alabama, and graduated from Pike County High School in the class of 1959. She went on to attend Massey-Draughn Business College in Montgomery. While there, she met her loving husband, Phil Moore, and they were married shortly after. She followed him around the world as an Air Force “wife” and enjoyed meeting folks. She never met a stranger and was a very generous lady who would give you the last dime in her purse. She worked at Harco Drugs in Troy and sold cosmetics and perfume. Through the years, she traveled to several retail stores, as cosmetic merchandiser, to train the associates how to apply makeup and sell the beauty products. She was a brave, smart lady who loved children, especially her own children. Once, they loaded up and made a cross country trip from South Carolina to California with several stops at national landmarks. Suzanne was an active member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was later a member of the Lydia Women’s class. Her sweet, beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Loving survivors include her husband of 61 years, Phil Moore; children, John Moore (Mary), Phyllis Fenn (John); grandchildren, Michael Moore, Britney Fenn, Katherine Suzanne Fenn; brothers, Howard Carroll (Jean), Carson Carroll (Regina), and Cliff Carroll (Sara). She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford & Susan Carroll; and her brother, John Thomas Carroll.

The family will accept flowers, but memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Sav-a Life Foundation.