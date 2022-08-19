Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning.

Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge as its new location and for the confidence shown in the future of Brundidge.

“This is a great day in Brundidge and for Brundidge,” Boyd said. “It’s exciting to see so many people excited about Monarcas coming to our hometown. We cannot say ‘thank you’ enough or ‘welcome’ too many times.”

The downtown business merchants welcomed Esquivel, his family and staff to Brundidge with expressions of gratitude and appreciation for “coming downtown and to our small-town.”

“I am excited and grateful to come to Brundidge,” Esquivel said. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the community. We are happy to be here and look forward to the times ahead.”

Esquivel said he greatly appreciates the welcome Monarcas has received during is opening days in the City of Brundidge.

Monarcas manager Rene Garcia, said business has been good since opening on Wednesday.

“A lot of customers have come to eat with us and people are happy with the food and with the service,” Garcia said. “We are happy to be in Brundidge.”

Margaret Ross, Brundidge City Council member, District 3, said her Monarcas dining experience was excellent.

“The food was wonderful; the service was great; and the atmosphere is amazing,” Ross said. “I could not have been more pleased. Having Monarcas come to Brundidge will be encouragement for other businesses to come to small towns where there is potential for business success.”

Ross, a longtime resident of Brundidge, said she was excited to see so many cars parked all along Main Street and so many people dining-in in Brundidge.

“I think all Brundidge is excited,” she said.

Ross cited other eateries in Brundidge, The Pizza Palace, Crowe’s Chicken, Subway, Hardee’s and J&S Buy Rite.

“And, it’s all good,” she said.