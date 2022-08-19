Cattlemen prepare for rodeo

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 30th Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27 at Cattleman Park. And, it promises to be even better than the best, said B.B. Palmer, Pike County Cattlemen publicity chair.

“This year’s rodeo will be the combination of two professional rodeo associations, the National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association (NCPRA) and the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA),” Palmer said. “Combining with the IPRA, will give the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Cowboy Rodeo the opportunity for more contestants; therefore, a bigger and more exciting rodeo. The Cattlemen are excited about the opportunities that come with a combination rodeo. It will be good for the rodeo and added fun and excitement for the rodeo fans.”

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo will feature the eight most exciting rodeo events with something new and exciting as an extra bonus.

“We’ll have the usual eight events that are the favorites of the cowboys and cowgirls alike,” Palmer said. “But, this year, we are adding a ninth event, ranch bronc riding. The difference is that saddle bronc riding requires that the cowboy keep one hand in the air at all times. If he fails to do so, he’s disqualified But, In ranch bronc riding, the cowboy can hold on to most anything he can get a hand on, even the saddle horn. That makes for longer rides and it’s more exciting for rodeo fans.

The Pike County Cattlemen are proud to bring back noted rodeo announcer, Clint Allemand,

“Clint is a great announcer and we are lucky to be able to get him back,” Palmer said. “He is very knowledgeable about rodeo and makes the rodeo fun and entertaining. Clint announces from horseback so he’s in the arena and right there with all the action. And, we’ve got a clown, Johnny Allen, who is as funny and entertaining as any rodeo clown you’ll ever see.”

The annual mechanical bull riding competition will be at Preston’s Friday at 10 a.m. Anybody who is willing to ride is invited to show up and “ride ’em cowboy or cowgirl!”

Tickets for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Professional Cowboy Rodeo are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with adult. Advance tickets are available at Don Walker’s Western Wear, Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch in Troy, the Piggly Wiggly in Brundidge, and the Banks Buy Rite in Banks. Advance tickets are also available on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page.