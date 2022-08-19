Area schools open volleyball season

Volleyball season is here and on Thursday, Aug. 18, Pike County, Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Goshen High Schools opened the 2022 season.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (1-0) jumpstarted the season with a 3-1 win over Class 7A’s Jeff Davis Lady Volunteers at home. Charles Henderson fell in the first set 25-20 but bounced back to sweep the next three sets 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.

Hannah Sparrow led CHHS with eight kills, one ace and nine digs, while Ansley Watkins earned seven kills and three assists. Raelynn Hornsby chipped in with an ace and 23 digs, while Olivia Kirkpatrick earned 23 assists, four kills and three aces. Emma Burttram also totaled five aces and three kills on the night. Charles Henderson and Jeff Davis will rematch in Montgomery next Tuesday.

The JV Lady Trojans also fell to the JV Lady Vols 2-1, winning the first set 25-21 before dropping the next two 25-16 and 16-14.

At home, the Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) swept Class 5A’s Greenville Lady Tigers, dominating all three sets 25-13, 25-13 and 25-17. Urriay Berry amassed six kills, seven digs and seven aces to lead the way for the Lady Dawgs, while Mikalah Griffin earned eight kills, eight digs and 12 aces, as well. Takeyah Smith also chipped in with three kills, 19 assists and five aces, while Nattalye Hughes earned four aces and two kills. Jada Duncan totaled five aces and seven digs in the win. Pike County travels to New Brockton on Tuesday.

The Goshen Lady Eagles opened up the season on the road against Class 3A’s Straughn Lady Tigers and were swept in three sets, falling 25-15, 25-7 and 25-21. Leading the way for Goshen was Kaci Wilkes with one kill, one ace, five digs, six assists and one block, while Emily Hussey added 13 digs and one ace. Paitin Riley also added five kills and Alyssa Pippens earned six digs and a kill. Goshen travels to Kinston on Saturday for the Annual Amelia Rhodes Set-Off Tournament.