Troy lands former West Virginia QB Jarret Doege

Sources inside the Troy University Athletics Department confirmed to The Messenger on Thursday that former West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege has transferred to Troy.

Doege was practicing with the Troy football team on Thursday afternoon and will be immediately eligible to play this season.

Doege is a 6-foot-2-inch, 208-pound gunslinger from Lubbock, TX that played at Cooper High School, where he was one of the top quarterbacks in Texas. He started his college career at Bowling Green in 2017.

At Bowling Green, Doege threw for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2018 and transferred to West Virginia in 2019. In 2020, Doege earned All-Big 12 honors as he threw for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions. In 2021, he completed 65 percent of his passes and threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was second in the Big 12 in passing in both 2020 and 2021. He ended his WVU career as one of the most prolific passers in school history. He threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 games at WVU. During his entire college career, Doege has thrown for 10,494 yards – as one of the top active passing leaders in the country – and 79 touchdowns.

Following the 2021 season, Doege entered the transfer portal and transferred to Western Kentucky, where he was expected to win the starting quarterback job. Earlier this week, Doege re-entered the transfer portal and is now on Troy’s roster. He has one year of eligibility left and is eligible to play immediately.