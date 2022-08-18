New faculty members join Troy University for 2022-2023 Academic Year
Published 5:24 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022
Troy University is welcoming new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year in each of its five colleges.
New faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences are:
• Orna Bradley-Swanson, Professor of Military Science, Army ROTC;
• Dr. Thuy Trang Dinh, Lecturer, Mathematics;
• Dr. Molli Newman, Assistant Professor, Biology;
• Dr. Gabrielle Purcell, Lecturer, Anthropology; and,
• Dr. Adam Rutkowski, Assistant Professor, Political Science.
New faculty members in the Sorrell College of Business are:
• Jessica Kimbro, Lecturer, Management;
• Tu To Rasberry, Lecturer, Accounting;
• Dr. Can Trinh, Assistant Professor, Marketing;
• Dr. Yilu Wang, Assistant Professor, Management;
• Dr. George Willis, Lecturer, Business; and,
• Dr. Dan Yang, Assistant Professor Risk Management & Insurance.
New faculty members in the College of Communication and Fine Arts are:
• Carlton Copeland, Lecturer, Music;
• Jonathan Farrow, Assistant Professor, Art & Design;
• Anna Orlofsky, Lecturer, English;
• Abbey Richards, Lecturer, English;
• Dr. Michael Thrasher, Dean; and,
Dr. Ookjin You, Lecturer, Music.
New faculty members in the College of Education are:
• Dr. Jihene Ayadi, Assistant Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;
• Elizabeth Dennis, Assistant Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;
• Rebecca Faulkner, Lecturer and Director of the Office of Certification and Field Experience, Teacher Education;
• Dr. Dale Heppe, Lecturer, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;
• Dr. Clifford Humphrey, Professor of Practice, Leadership;
• Dr. Bogusia Skudrzyk, Associate Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training; and,
• Brittany Smith, Lecturer, Teacher Education.
New faculty members in the College of Health & Human Services are:
• Stacey Ash, Lecturer, BSN;
• Heather Baker, Lecturer, ASN;
• Dr. Javier Boyas, Professor and Director, School of Social Work and Human Services;
• Hannah Bozeman, Lecturer, ASN;
• Dr. Rebecca Clark, Lecturer, Social Work;
• Dr. Gypsy Glover, Assistant Professor, MSN;
• Dr. Dorothy Thompson, Assistant Professor, ASN; and,
• Dr. Kristen Williams, Assistant Professor, BSN.
• New faculty members in the Library are:
• Dr. David Chroust, Associate Professor; and,
• Cha-Quita Webster, Lecturer.