New faculty members join Troy University for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Troy University is welcoming new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year in each of its five colleges.

New faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences are:

• Orna Bradley-Swanson, Professor of Military Science, Army ROTC;

• Dr. Thuy Trang Dinh, Lecturer, Mathematics;

• Dr. Molli Newman, Assistant Professor, Biology;

• Dr. Gabrielle Purcell, Lecturer, Anthropology; and,

• Dr. Adam Rutkowski, Assistant Professor, Political Science.

New faculty members in the Sorrell College of Business are:

• Jessica Kimbro, Lecturer, Management;

• Tu To Rasberry, Lecturer, Accounting;

• Dr. Can Trinh, Assistant Professor, Marketing;

• Dr. Yilu Wang, Assistant Professor, Management;

• Dr. George Willis, Lecturer, Business; and,

• Dr. Dan Yang, Assistant Professor Risk Management & Insurance.

New faculty members in the College of Communication and Fine Arts are:

• Carlton Copeland, Lecturer, Music;

• Jonathan Farrow, Assistant Professor, Art & Design;

• Anna Orlofsky, Lecturer, English;

• Abbey Richards, Lecturer, English;

• Dr. Michael Thrasher, Dean; and,

Dr. Ookjin You, Lecturer, Music.

New faculty members in the College of Education are:

• Dr. Jihene Ayadi, Assistant Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;

• Elizabeth Dennis, Assistant Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;

• Rebecca Faulkner, Lecturer and Director of the Office of Certification and Field Experience, Teacher Education;

• Dr. Dale Heppe, Lecturer, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training;

• Dr. Clifford Humphrey, Professor of Practice, Leadership;

• Dr. Bogusia Skudrzyk, Associate Professor, Counseling, Rehabilitation and Interpreter Training; and,

• Brittany Smith, Lecturer, Teacher Education.

New faculty members in the College of Health & Human Services are:

• Stacey Ash, Lecturer, BSN;

• Heather Baker, Lecturer, ASN;

• Dr. Javier Boyas, Professor and Director, School of Social Work and Human Services;

• Hannah Bozeman, Lecturer, ASN;

• Dr. Rebecca Clark, Lecturer, Social Work;

• Dr. Gypsy Glover, Assistant Professor, MSN;

• Dr. Dorothy Thompson, Assistant Professor, ASN; and,

• Dr. Kristen Williams, Assistant Professor, BSN.

• New faculty members in the Library are:

• Dr. David Chroust, Associate Professor; and,

• Cha-Quita Webster, Lecturer.