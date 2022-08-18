Kids’ Western Festival features muttonbustin

There’s a little cowboy/cowgirl in most every little kid. So, when it’s rodeo time in Pike County, kids start “wrangling.”

“There’s just something about rodeo that kids love,” said B.B. Palmer, publicity chair for the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association, sponsor of annual professional rodeo set for August 26 and 27.

“Kids love to put on their cowboy hats and boots and come to the rodeo,” Palmer said. “So, on Saturday night of rodeo weekend, the Pike County Cattlemen host the Western Festival just for kids.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. and there will be an arena full of fun for little cowboys and cowgirls.

There will be stick-horse racing, steer roping, pop-gun shootin’, face painting, ring tossin’, and, of course, the granddaddy of kids’ rodeo, mutton bustin’! Palmer said.

“Mutton’ bustin’ is the kids’ version of bull riding,” he said. “Rather than a bull, the kids ride a sheep. They come out of the chute on a bucking sheep. It’s an exciting ride for the kids and it’s exciting to watch.”

Palmer said the Western Rodeo for kids is free and it’s good family fun.

“We invite and encourage families to come out on Saturday afternoon, August 27, and enjoy the Western Rodeo and then stay for the Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo that gets underway at 7 p.m. The concession stand will be open so it will be a great time for rodeo.”

Advance tickets for the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo are $10 and are available at Don Walker’s Western Wear, TB&T Main Branch, Piggly Wiggly in Brundidge and Banks Buy Rite in Banks.

Tickets at the door are $12. Kids ages 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.