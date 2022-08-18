Coffee County Arts Alliance free event on Sunday

Published 5:27 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

With the cost of most everything going up and up, free entertainment is somewhat of an anomaly in today’s world.

However, the 2022-2023 season opener for the Coffee County Arts Alliance on Sunday, August 21, is a free event.

The arts organization’s free event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Enterprise State Community College Multipurpose Room. There will be performances by Page Dionne and friends in a Neil Diamond Tribute, Garrett Keller in “Happy Birthday Elvis,” and Dr. Ken Thomas will be spiritually singing.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In addition to the musical entertainment, a silent auction will feature more than 100 items, including pottery, jewelry, paintings and other artwork donated by artists at the last two Piney Woods Arts Festivals. The artwork pieces were selected and donated by the artists specifically for the silent auction.  The auction will support student art in the Enterprise community.

More News

BPD invites elderly on fishing trip

New faculty members join Troy University for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Kids’ Western Festival features muttonbustin

Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the biggest concern facing your family right now?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events