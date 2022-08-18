Coffee County Arts Alliance free event on Sunday

With the cost of most everything going up and up, free entertainment is somewhat of an anomaly in today’s world.

However, the 2022-2023 season opener for the Coffee County Arts Alliance on Sunday, August 21, is a free event.

The arts organization’s free event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Enterprise State Community College Multipurpose Room. There will be performances by Page Dionne and friends in a Neil Diamond Tribute, Garrett Keller in “Happy Birthday Elvis,” and Dr. Ken Thomas will be spiritually singing.

In addition to the musical entertainment, a silent auction will feature more than 100 items, including pottery, jewelry, paintings and other artwork donated by artists at the last two Piney Woods Arts Festivals. The artwork pieces were selected and donated by the artists specifically for the silent auction. The auction will support student art in the Enterprise community.