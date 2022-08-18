Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in

The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.

Green said officers arrived on-scene minutes after receiving the alarm call, but the suspects had already fled the scene. Green said the investigation is ongoing and asks any citizens that may have heard or scene anything during the time of the burglary to call the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-5016.