BPD invites elderly on fishing trip

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green is inviting the town’s elderly citizens to come to Brundidge City Pond on Tuesday for a morning of fishing and fellowship.

The event will be held Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to noon. Drinks and refreshments will be provided. Citizens are invited to bring their poles and enjoy the morning with Chief Green and Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd.

Green said he is looking forward to spending time with the town’s older citizens and is hoping for a big turnout.