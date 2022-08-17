Portion of Pike County Road 3316 will be closed for bridge repair next week

Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

A portion of Pike County Road 3316 between Spring Hill and Brundidge will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning on Monday, Aug. 22.

The portion of the road at Whitewater Creek will be closed for bridge repair. There will be no onsite detour available, so local drivers should plan an alternate route. Anyone with questions can contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.

