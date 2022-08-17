Pike County BOE approves personnel requests

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night, August 15 and worked from an agenda that included new business and personnel action.

In new businesses, the board:

•Approved the financial statement for the month of July 2022.

•Approved the request for financial assistance to PCHS Band Program, $11,000 for one-to-one match for band uniforms. Plus, an additional match up to $15,000 when the program raises the funds.

•Approved the request for financial assistance to GHS Football Program totaling $21,972.05 for one half cost for football helmets, uniforms and additional weight equipment. Also, approve additional $1,596.85 for helmets when the invoice is received.

•Approved the request for financial assistance to PCHS Football Program totaling $25,509.07 for one half cost for football helmets, uniforms, and additional wright equipment.

•Approved the request for Brooke Terry to travel to and attend the Child Nutrition Director’s Fall Conference, October 19-21, 2022 in Florence. Funding – CNP.

•Approved the request for Emily Pilot to travel to and attend the AASBO Conference, September 19-22, 2022 in Tuscaloosa. Funding – General Funds.

•Approved the request for Stephanie Snyder and Daniel Reeves to travel to and attend the ALET Conference, September 17-23, 2022 in Perdido Beach. Funding – General Funds.

•Approved the updated Policy “Livework in Career/Technical Education Programs” Policy 4.84.

•Approved the policy “Band and Athletic Equipment Trailer Use” Policy 4.45.

•Approved or denied student transfer requests on the spreadsheet.

•In personnel action, the board:

•Approved the request to employ Betty Hiersche, bus aide. Retroactive – August 3, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Meredith Chance, bus driver. Retroactive August 3, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Tanya Hatler, bus driver. Retroactive August 3, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Beverly Oakes, SPED teacher, PCHS. Retroactive August 3, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Thurston Lee, SPED aide, PCHS.

•Approved the request to employ Brady Small, tutor. CA³L.

•Approved the request to employ Ashlyn Jackson, tutor, math and s science, CA³L.

•Approved the request to add Lauren Fuqua, Junior High/JV cheerleaders, PCHS to the supplement list.

•Approved 2022-2023 TEAMS Contracts.

•Approved the voluntary reduction in hours for Henry Everett, from 40 hours to 32 hours. Effective August 8, 2022 through December 16, 2022.

•Approve recommendation from Superintendent to name Dr. Donnella Carter, Acting CSFO for a term no longer than six months.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background check.