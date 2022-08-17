Goshen set to open 2022 volleyball season

The Goshen Lady Eagles will kickoff the 2022 volleyball season on Aug. 18 on the road at Straughn.

Goshen comes into 2022 with just three seniors on the team including returning leader Kaci Wilkes, Ajayden Rogers and Jayleigh Adair. Rogers is returning to play after missing her sophomore and junior seasons due to injury.

“I have my three seniors that will be leaders this year,” Goshen coach Amy Warrick said. “This is (Rogers) third year really playing volleyball because she had to sit out the last two year with injuries, but she will be able to give us everything she’s got and help the other girls lead.”

During the summer, Goshen worked hard to get the younger Eagles up to speed with the veteran players and held a number of camps and play dates.

“We’re getting back in shape and getting in our routine right now,” Warrick said. “We have to get better all around. We’re working hard on our serving and passing and trying make it consistent. We’re really concentrating on our hitting, passing and serving right now.

“We have Pike Lib in our area this year and they beat us at the Pike County Play Date we had here. We didn’t play really well, we didn’t swerve well and we didn’t pass well either.”

Goshen drops back down to Class 2A after two years in Class 3A. The last time Goshen was in Class 2A, the Eagles were in Area 4. The Eagles won four straight Area Championships and made the Elite 8 three times and the Final Four once during that time.

This year, though, Goshen will be in Area 5 alongside Pike Lib, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel.

“We would love to win area but we have a tough this year,” Warrick said. “Pike Lib is with us now, so there’s five of us here (in the area). All of us will be pretty evenly matches, I think.

“Our goal right now is to clean up our game and get better every day. We’re running with two new setters this year and we’re really focusing on getting a good rotation in during preseason practices.”

Goshen opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 18, on the road at Straughn at 6:30 p.m. and then heads to Kinston this weekend for the Amelia Rhodes Set-Off Tournament on Aug. 20. Goshen finally opens the home schedule on Aug. 23 against Brantley before traveling to GW Long on Aug. 25 and New Brockton on Aug. 27. The Lady Eagles wrap up August at home against Andalusia on Aug. 30.

Goshen will open September at home with an area matchup against Goshen on Sept. 1 before hosting Highland Home on Sept. 6 and Straughn on Sept. 8. The Lady Eagles head to Straughn for tournament action on Sept. 10 before hosting Luverne on Sept. 13. Goshen will face Brantley on the road on Sept. 15 and Ariton at home on Sept. 19 followd by a home match with Zion Chapel on Sept. 20 and a road match with Luverne on Sept. 22. Goshen closes out the month of September on the road at Highland Home on Sept. 26 and Zion Chapel on Sept. 29.

Goshen travels to Pike Lib on Oct. 3 and then heads to Ariton on Oct. 6 for a tri-match with Ariton and New Brockton to close out the regular season.