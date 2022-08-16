Troy volleyball opens season with Samford exhibition game

The Troy Trojans opened the 2022 volleyball season with an exhibition matchup with the Samford Bulldogs on Monday, Aug. 15.

The two sides battled it out in four sets with each team taking two sets. Troy won the first set 25-23, while Samford answered by winning the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23. The Trojans wrapped up the exhibition winning the final set 25-20 to end the exhibition match in a 2-2 tie.

Troy was led on the afternoon by sophomore outside hitter Tori Hester with 11 kills, one ace and 12 digs, while freshman outside hitter Amiah Butler added nine kills, two blocks and digs. All-Sun Belt junior middle hitter Julia Brooks earned seven kills and a block, as well. Junior middle hitter Jessica LoPresti chipped in with six kills and two blocks, while junior outside hitter Ashley Guenveur had six kills, an assist and nine digs. Freshman setter Janelle Stuempfig earned 21 assists and nine digs, while senior setter Amara Anderson had 26 assists, two digs, one block and one kill.

Kenya McQuirter led Samford with 11 kills and four digs, while Kayla Keshock had 30 assists, two kills and three digs.

The regular season gets under way on Aug. 26 as Troy travels to Athens, GA to take part in the University of Georgia’s Classic City Clash. The Trojans will play Georgia at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, Santa Clara at noon on Aug. 27 and Chattanooga at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Troy doesn’t open the home portion of its schedule until Sept. 15 for the Trojan Invitational. All home games will be free admission this season.