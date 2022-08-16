TRMC Earns CMS 4-Star Rating

Troy Regional Medical Center recently earned a four-star Quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the CMS’s 2022 Five-Star Quality Rating System. The 2022 CMS star ratings were based on hospital performance in five (5) areas – mortality, patient experience, readmission, safety, and timely and effective care. The overall star rating shows how well a hospital performed on a specific set of quality measures as compared to other hospitals in the United States. There were 4,500 hospitals included in the data.

Troy Regional Medical Center was one of two hospitals within a 60-mile radius to receive the four-star rating. “Our entire Troy Regional team is proud of our four-star quality rating from CMS,” Rick Smith, Troy Regional Chief Executive Officer, said. “The fact that we achieved CMS’ four-star rating is a testament to the safe, high-quality care we provide to our patients. Troy Regional also holds an “A” rating, three consecutive reporting periods, from the nationally recognized Leapfrog Group for safety measures.

“The fact that patients can trust Troy Regional Medical Center for this highest level of care is what sets us apart,” Smith pointed out.

“These ratings are a testament to the committed physicians and caregivers at Troy Regional who strive daily to provide incredible care. It takes every one of our caregivers to create a culture of safety and reliability and I am grateful for the continued dedication of our caregivers to our patients, communities, and each other,” Amy Minor, Chief Clinical Officer, added.

The CMS’s Overall Hospital Star Rating provides patients with important information on measures of quality and safety they can use to compare hospitals and make informed decisions regarding their health care. First made available to patients in 2005, Hospital Compare is based on 100 rigorously tested quality measures at more than 4,500 Medicare-certified hospitals, as well as Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System hospitals.

“The CMS five-star program allows hospitals to be compared over a wide range of patient care aspects including quality and patient satisfaction,” Minor said. “It provides patients and their families a way to measure their community hospital and how it ranks with other hospitals in the region or state. It requires participation and dedication from all hospital staff and physicians from every patient care area in the hospital. When we can say we are a 4-star organization, this shows that quality of care matters to us and we put in the work to attain these goals.”

Troy Regional Medical Center is a 97-bed licensed acute care hospital fully accredited by the Joint Commission. For more information, please visit the website at troymedicalcenter.com.