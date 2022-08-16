Obituaries, Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Jane Ann Dunn

Jane Ann Dunn, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. At her request, no services are planned now. Jane was a very well-educated lady with degrees from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Alabama. She enjoyed various jobs throughout her life, but eventually retired from the State of Alabama department of Transportation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross E. Dunn and Rubylene Redmond Dunn; and her brother, James Marshall Dunn. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jessellan Leach Dunn; nephew, James Marshall Dunn, Jr (Leslie); as well as numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belser Memorial Cemetery, 4957 Huffman Rd., Grady, Alabama 36036

Mary Ann Pittman

Mary Ann Pittman, age 63, a resident of Grady, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Baptist South Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Minister Dennis Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Hills Chapel Cemetery in Grady with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her daughters: Amanda McElwain (Cory) of Highland Home, Jessica Lowe (Scotty) of Lapine, Jennifer Neitsch (Zack) of Crestview, FL; spouse of 28 years: Tommy E. Thomason of Grady; grandchildren: Ally McElwain, Emmalee Lane, Raylee Lowe, Landon Lowe, Dillon Bush (Anicia), Daniel Bush (Kimberly), John Charles Nelson, Jr. (Courtney); 6 great grandchildren; mother: Sara Evelyn Missildine of Grady; siblings: Cindy Helms (Clint) of Grady, Susan Bass of Grady, Becky Stephenson of Anniston, Robert Culver (Brooke) of Montgomery, Libby Culver of Montgomery, Rhonda Hobbs (Doug) of Mansfield, TX, Linda Taylor (Greg) of North Carolina, Brenda Paul (Glenn) of North Carolina; step-mother: Diane Culver of Sprague, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her daddy: Neil Missildine; father: Robert E. Culver; 2 brothers: Coleman Culver, David Culver; brothers-in-law: Dan Thomason, Jim Thomason; and sister: Bobbie June Culver.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Johns, Steve Andrews, Daniel Bush, Ty Cargile, Chris Berry, John Adams, Jarrod Holley, and Landon Lowe. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Shawn Moore.

