The highway sign at Cattleman Park is flashing so that’s a good sign that it’s Rodeo Time in Pike County.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 30th Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27 at Cattleman Park. And, it promises to be even better than the best, said B.B. Palmer, Pike County Cattlemen publicity chair.

“This year’s rodeo will be the combination of two professional rodeo associations, the National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association (NCPRA) and the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA),” Palmer said. “Combining with the IPRA, will give the Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Cowboy Rodeo the opportunity for more contestants; therefore, a bigger and more exciting rodeo. And, it will be an opportunity to also have international cowboys compete. The Cattlemen are excited about the opportunities that come with a combination rodeo. It will be good for the rodeo and added fun and excitement for the rodeo fans.”

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo will feature the eight most exciting rodeo events with one twist.

“We’ll have the usual fan-favorite events, including bareback bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, ladies’ barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding,” Palmer said. “And, we’re going to have something different this year. We’re going to replace saddle bronc riding with ranch bronc riding.”

Palmer said the difference is that saddle bronc riding requires that the cowboy keep a hand in the air at all times.

“In saddle bronc riding, the cowboy can’t touch the saddle, the horse, even his hat. If he does, he’s disqualified,” Palmer said. “But, In ranch bronc riding, the cowboy can hold on to most anything he can get a hand on– the saddle, the saddle horn. He can even hold the saddle horn with both hands, That makes for longer rides and it’s more exciting for rodeo fans.”

The Pike County Cattlemen are proud to bring back noted rodeo announcer, Clint Allemand,

“Clint is a great announcer and we are lucky to be able to get him back,” Palmer said. “He is very knowledgeable about rodeo and makes the rodeo fun and entertaining. Clint announces from horseback so he’s in the arena and right there with all the action. As yet, we’re not ready to announce the clown for our 30th Annual Pike County Cattlemen’s Professional Rodeo but, for sure, we’ll have a great clown that will bring fun and laughter to all ages.”

Tickets for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Professional Cowboy Rodeo are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with adult. Advance tickets are available at Don Walker’s Western Wear, Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch in Troy, the Piggly Wiggly in Brundidge, and the Banks Buy Rite in Banks. Advance tickets are also available on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page.