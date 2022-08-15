Zion Grady named preseason All-American

This weekend MaxPreps released its Preseason Sophomore All-American team and Charles Henderson High School’s Zion Grady was named to the list.

Grady joins some of the most elite college football prospects for the Class of 2025 on the Preseason Sophomore All-America team. The majority of the players that made the Sophomore All-America team already hold offers from numerous FBS colleges and Grady is no different. Grady was named second-team defense on the list.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end already holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Troy along with FCS schools like Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

As a freshman, Grady played in just six varsity games but still managed to compile 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and seven quarterback hurries. During the offseason, Grady competed in a number of prospect camps around the Southeast, including at Troy, Auburn and Georgia.

Grady is just one of six players from Alabama that made the All-American team. A total of 17 different states were represented on the list. The other Alabama representatives include Pike Road running back Anthony Rogers, Southside (Selma) athlete Derrick Smith, Alabaster defensive back Anquon Fegans, Elba running back Alvin Henderson and Spain Park defensive lineman Jared Smith.

Grady and the Trojans will kickoff the 2022 season this Friday in Brundidge against Pike County in a preseason jamboree.