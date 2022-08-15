Troy Post Office participates in nationwide rollout

On Monday, The U.S. Postal Service launched USPS Connect —a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for —an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. “A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”

The USPS Connect program offers several solutions to help business of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns.

Alabama is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make one of the four solutions — USPS Connect Local — available in select locations. rollout schedule is available on uspsconnect.com. The Troy Post office at 1300 South Brundidge Street in Troy is one of the participating post offices in Alabama.