China Grove steeped in pioneer history

If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home.

The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell, a member of the Concord/China Grove Cemetery homecoming event.

“No matter how distant, ties to China Grove are, they are strong,” Boutwell said. “We invite everyone to ‘come home’ to China Grove on Sunday, August 21. We will celebrate Homecoming and also Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021 since we were able to celebrate last year.”

Boutwell said the Concord/China Grove Cemetery is so named because the church there was the Concord Primitive Baptist Church and those with connections to the church didn’t want the name Concord to be lost.

China Grove is steeped in pioneer history, said John Key, event chair.

“Two hundred years ago, Pike County was founded,” Key said. “The first site of the ‘seat of justice’ was near the Concord/China Grove Cemetery. Our annual homecoming this year will be dedicated to the memory of all pioneer families who came to this area to begin a new life.”

Key said the pioneer families are the backbone of Pike County, the place we call home. “They laid the foundation of the Pike County of today.”

Arrival time for the annual Concord/China Grove Cemetery Gathering will begin around 11 a.m. with the dinner on the grounds at noon and everyone is invited to bring their favorite dish to share. “There will be a brief business meeting following the lunch and will include both China Grove and Old Union,” Key said. “We partnered with Old Union last year.”

After the business meeting, everyone will be invited to stay for a short program about of the pioneers who came to the area known as China Grove between the years 1820 and 1850.