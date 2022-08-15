Carlton Martial named to another All-America team

On Monday, national publication The Athletic released its 2022 Preseason All-American team and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial landed on the list.

Martial, a Mobile native, made second-team honors on The Athletics’ Preseason All-America team, which is Martial’s fourth preseason All-American nod so far this fall. Martial received preseason All-American nod from the Pro Football Network, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele Magazine. Martial has also already been named to numerous national award watch lists so far this preseason, including the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarick Award.

Martial is one of just two Group of Five players to make The Athletics’ Preseason All-America team. Martial comes into 2022 just 104 tackles shy of breaking the FBS career total tackles record along with a number of other NCAA, Sun Belt and Troy records within his grasp.