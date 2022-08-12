Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, August 13, 2022

July 17

Ed Davis, 43, was charged with driving under the influence and methamphetamine possession.

Shahidah Yaasmin Paul, 46, was charged with methamphetamine and warrant of arrest.

Domingo Hernanadez Domingo, 29, was charged with driving under the influence.

Joseph Lavell Youngblood, 33, was charged with contempt of court.

Nicholas Shane Manning, 36, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.

Terrall Toriece Townsend, 50, was charged with driving under the influence.

Shilly R. Pablo, 53, was charged with driving under the Influence.

July 18

Dwight Merritt, 63, was charged on an alias warrant.

Domingo Cac Cacao, 40, was charged with driving under the influence.

Michael Lee Pennington, 48, was charged with driving while license suspended.

Minor was charged with domestic.

Kylee Cheyanne Bettencourt, 23, was charged with shoplifting and on a capias warrant.

Tilleder Kewania Tillis, 41, was charged with failure to appear.

Kimber Michelle Nelson, 37, was charged on an arrest warrant for shoplifting.

July 19

Denis Toney Jr., 54, was charged with forgery.

Joe Warrant Park, 66, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Douglas Arthur Hardin, 33, was charged on an alias warrant.

July 20

Jennifer Lee Jones, 51, was charged with domestic.

A minor was charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape.

Alexia Courtney Clark, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Gloria Christian, 51, was charged with shoplifting.

Gyjuan Jacquis Bainbridge, 22, was charged with contempt of court.

July 21

Jashaun Cordel Lawrence, 23, was charged with theft.

Rachel Devon Barnes, 32, was charged with second-degree theft of property.

Jesse Iquon Devonte Kinsey, 24, was charged with second-degree theft of property.

A minor was was charged with second-degree theft of property.

Donta Lavell Hall, 24, was charged with failure to appear.

Jennifer Lynn Nelson, 41, was charged on an alias warrant.