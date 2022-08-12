Obituaries, Saturday, August 13, 2022

Benny Ralph Dease

Benny Ralph Dease, 80, a resident of Corinth Community, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.

Benny was born to C W and Dorothy Dease in the Corinth Community, where he continued to live for his lifetime. Benny was a graduate of Inverness High School. He retired from the Army National Guard after 221/2 years and retired from the State of Alabama Highway Department after almost 40 years. He was an avid reader, loved watching Westerns on TV, and loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie Mae Dease; sister, Rachel Gregory; nephew, Billy Wayne Gregory; numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Gray Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday.

Linda Dunn Floyd

Linda Dunn Floyd, age 79, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 am at First Baptist Church in Troy with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. A private graveside will follow with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10 am until 11 am at First Baptist Church in Troy.

Linda was five years old when she met Robert Lawrence. They eloped when she was 18 and he was 17. For the next 60 plus years they built and lived a beautiful life together.

Linda has always been by Robert’s side in their business ventures, and as he’s said many times, “she took care of everything and supported me, and I could have never done all I’ve done without her.”

Linda loved traveling and seeing the majestic colors of the fall foliage in the mountains and taking her grandchildren places they hadn’t been before. GG, as she was affectionately called by her closest loved ones, would light up to see the joy in her grandchildren’s eyes as they experienced the wonders they were seeing.

She was an accomplished sewer and could make or repair anything that was brought to her (as long as she could do it on her time frame). She had a sewing room built onto their house and stocked it with all sorts of supplies for her many projects. Over the years she undertook and completed many projects that had her wonderful touch and will last a long time for others to enjoy. Linda enjoyed making quilts and throws and made several “special lovies” for her grandchildren. At times she was called on to “repair” the children’s items because of the abundance of use they received over time. These tokens and several other sweet memories of GG remain and will be cherished for years including the special words she left us with.

Robert has jokingly said before that Linda never decided what she wanted to be when she grew up. However, she had it perfectly figured out: she wanted to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend she could be.

She maintained her sense of humor and was glad to be home and surrounded by her family and loved ones during her last days. Her family and closest loved ones “loved her to Heaven,” just as she wished, on August 9th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Robert L. Floyd; daughters: Angie Lindsey (Wade), Ashley Henderson (John); grandchildren: Robert Lawrence, Wyatt Lindsey, Anslee Henderson, Ensley Eakes Henderson, Addison Henderson; brothers: Thomas Hardy Dunn, Charles Dunn (Cathy); sister: Diane Pieper (Chuck); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: WR and Audrey Dunn; siblings: Martha Day, Robert Dunn, Roy Dunn, and Mary Floyd.

Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Floyd, Tucker Floyd, Britt Newman, Bill Dunn, Scott Dunn, Eric Pieper, and Wes Dunn.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Compassus along with her sitters Susie Baker, Annie Siler, Annie Gipp, and all her friends and family that dedicated their time to take care of Mrs. Floyd.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Sewing Ministry.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.

Thomas Allen Skibba

Thomas Allen Skibba, 74, of Troy, Alabama passed away surrounded by family at his home on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He was born September 5, 1947 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Herbert and Fay Skibba. The families move to Huntingburg, Indiana in the 1950s introduced Tom to two life passions – flying and basketball. Tom’s interest in aviation led him to a summer job at Indiana Airmotive- where he worked for flying lessons. As a result, he achieved the rare feat of soloing on his 16th birthday; the youngest allowed by the FAA. After graduating from Huntingburg High School, he attended Indiana State University and then Vincennes University where he received a degree in Aviation Technology. This led to a 40+ year career as a corporate pilot for DMI Furniture, Southern Strip Steel, Spendthrift Farm, Bloodstock Research, Chi-Chi’s Restaurants, CSX Aviation and Sanders Lead where he met many interesting and famous people while seeing the world.

Bob Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers were his original favorite basketball team, but the move to Troy in 1987 brought the Troy University basketball programs to the top of his list. He could be heard in Sartain Hall and Trojan Arena questioning the referees

competence and cheering the players. That same passion carried over to cheering on his grandchildren, Rachel and Shane, in the many different sports they played.

Tom is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Rebecca; son, Brian (Kim) Skibba of Panama City, Florida; son, Scott Skibba of Franklin, Tennessee; granddaughter, Rachel Skibba of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Shane Skibba of Panama City, Florida; niece, Mary Lynn (Kevin) Cruse of Georgetown, Kentucky and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Skibba.

Visitation will be in the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy on Friday, August 12, 2022 from noon to 2pm. A memorial service will be held at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Troy Athletics Foundation – Women’s Basketball or Troy Athletics Foundation – Men’s Basketball.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.