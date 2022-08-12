Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday

A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday.

The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will be as happy when the doors open as he will be.

“I am excited to open Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in Brundidge and my hope is the community is ready for Monarcas,” Esquivel said with a smile. “We are ready for this opportunity.”

Esquivel, owner of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in Troy, said he saw an opportunity Brundidge that would allow his Mexican restaurant to reach out to other areas.

“I liked the opportunities I saw here in Brundidge and the surrounding area,” he said. “Brundidge is a great town and a good location. We will offer the same great Mexican food and quality service here as in Troy and I am looking forward to being in Brundidge.”

Monarcas in Brundidge will be closed on Mondays with hours of 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Monarcas, located in a historic downtown building, features table, booths, and a bar area seating with television viewing for the football season.

“We hope to be a contributing part of the Brundidge community,” Esquivel said. “We welcome everyone to Monarcas here in Brundidge.”