‘Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibitions’ fill the Johnson Center for the Arts

Published 6:08 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger A Sample Block Quilt by Ruth Henderson will be one of the many quilts on display at the Cotton Rose Quilter exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Those who attended the artists’ reception for the Cotton Rose Quilter Thursday night at the Johnson Center for the Arts were treated to a bountiful bouquet of colors, designs, textures and patterns spiced with stories of who, what and when.

Ninety quilts, or somewhere close, colorfully and beautifully, fill both the upstairs and downstairs galleries of the JCA.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the exhibition, titled “Cotton Rose Quilters” will be featured through September 30, and, already, interest is mounting in the artwork of local quilters.

“It was very interesting to hear the quilters talk about their artwork, the different ways that quilting is done and why,” Campbell said. “Their thoughts on the importance of keeping the art of quilting were and are very relevant.”

The “Cotton Rose Quilters” exhibition features as many different patterns as there are quilts

Some of the quilt patterns are traditional, Garden Path; some, seasonal. Vintage Christmas: others, patriotic, American Sampler; others, perhaps questioning, Woodstock; some appetizing, Layer Cake Lollies; and others, just plain fun, Funky Chicken. of course, “Roll Tide!”

The Cotton Rose Quilter exhibit will run through September 30. The JCA is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

