‘Animal Cracker’ sweetens pet photo pot

Ever heard the phrase, “so ugly, he’s cute?”

Certainly, it applies to Animal Cracker, a recent entry in the Human Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest.

Animal Cracker is not a crunchy boxed cookie, Animal Cracker, the pride of the Shandrew family, is as cute and lovable, as all the animals in a cracker box.

Donna Brockman, president of the Humane Society of Pike County, sponsor of the annul Pet Photo Contest, a fundraiser for the society’s annual spay/neuter clinic, said every pet entered in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest could be the calendar cover pet.

“They are all so adorable; Animal Cracker is precious; I want to vote for them all,” Brockman said. “Right, now the dogs are still on the porch observing the Dog Days of Summer and are letting the cats get an early jump on them.”

Brandy Grace, the love of Kenny and Elaine Pinkard, is in the lead with 220 votes, However, it’s close with Laura Laguerra’s precious pets, Kohl and Mia, nipping at Brandy Grace’s paws with 215 votes.

“The pet that receives the most one-dollar votes will be the calendar cover pet,” Brockman said. “The pets that receive the 13 next highest votes will be featured as monthly pets. The next 52 pets with the highest votes will be the weekly featured pets.

“And, every pet entered in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest will have its picture on the 2023 Pet Photo Calendar,” Brockmann said.

Every entry and every vote support the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter program and helps reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and too-often abused dogs and cats in the county.

Entries in the 2023 HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest will be accepted until 5 p.m. on August 31. Voting will continue through September 9.

Entering and voting in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest may be done via the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org or on site at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins. The entry fee is $10 and votes are one dollar.