Troy track and field adds signing class

Over the weekend, the Troy University women’s track and field named announced its 2022 signing class.

The class features transfers from other colleges along with state champions, as well. The class includes Auburn transfer Hope Igbinoghene, Miami, FL freshman Jasmine Jimenez, Temple, GA native Kierra Montgomery, Illinois State transfer Kyra Dalluge, North Miami, Fla. native Bernadette LaFleur, Huntsville native Jordan Bailey, Las Vegas, NV native Kady Schwietz, Woodstock, GA native Makenna Calbert, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.’s Narissa Clay and Shanyah Washington of Miami, FL.

Igbinoghene was a star runner at Hewitt-Trussville in high school and both her parents were track stars in college, while her brother (Noah Igbinoghene) played football and ran track at Auburn. Igbinoghene earned state championships in high school in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She started her college career at Auburn, and competed in both indoor and outdoor track in the 100 and 200-meter dash for the Tigers. She was also an all-star in the classroom being named to Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both 2021 and 2022.

Jimenez was a star runner for Dunbar High School in Florida and competed in the Florida Class 3A State Championship in the 200-meter dash and as a part of the 4×100-meter relay. Jiminez finished 13th overall in the 200-meter dash and her 4×100-relay team came in fifth place in the state. During the season, Jiminez took first place medals at regionals, her district meet, the Lee County Championships and five other meets. She also competed in the Class 3A State Championship as a junior in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Montgomery was a star runner for Temple High School in Georgia and earned a third place finish in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash in the GHSAA Class 2A State Championship this past season. She also captured third place at sectionals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, while winning the gold in both events at regionals.

Dalluge is a Rogers, Minn. native that qualified for the state championship five times at Rogers High School and was a three-time all-state runner. She earned conference championships three times and started her college career at Illinois State University. She competed in the 200-meter dash for Illinois State and as a part of the 4×400-meter relay team.

LaFleur earned a spot in the Florida Class 3A State Championship this past season for American Heritage High School in Florida, finished 12th overall in the 100-meter dash and took the silver in the 4×100-meter relay. Her relay team also took second place in regionals and the gold in the district meet. During the regular season, LaFleur earned seven first place finishes.

Bailey comes to Troy as a high school state champion and collegiate conference champion jumper. Bailey won the Class 6A State Championship for Columbia High School in the triple jump. The Huntsville native graduated from New Century Technology School but competed for Columbia because New Century doesn’t field athletic teams.

Bailey started her college career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and earned the Gulf South Conference Championship in the triple jump for UAH. Bailey finished her freshman season earning All-Conference honors, Academic All-Conference honors and Division II All-Academic honors.

Schwietz earned the silver in the Nevada Class 5A State Championship 300-meter hurdles for her high school, Liberty High, this past season. She also earned second place at regionals in the 300-meter hurdles, fourth place in the long jump and seventh place in the high jump. She earned Nevada Prep All-Southern honors as a senior, as well. She’ll be competing in multiple events for the Trojans.

Calbert is a distance runner that competed in the 800-meters, 1600-meters and 4×800 relay in the Georgia 7A State Championship meet for Etowah High School. Her 4×800 relay team finished runner-up at the state meet, while she took 12th place in the 1600-meter run.

Washington is a sprinter that ran in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash along with competing on the 4×100-meter relay team for McArthur High School this past season.

Clay is a thrower that finished in ninth place in the discus throw in the Florida Class 3A State Meet for Choctawatchee High School this past season, while she also finished 10th overall in the shot put. Clay took runner-up in the discus throw at regionals and fifth place in the shot put, while she also earned the silver in the discus throw at the district meet and won the gold in the shot put.