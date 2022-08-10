Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building

At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city.

The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.

The removal of dilapidated buildings is an ongoing project the city set on back in 2020 to clean up “eye sores” and condemned or dilapidated buildings that attract crime in Troy. The cost of the demolition is added to the property tax of the owner and if the owner refuses to pay, the land is then auctioned off by the city.

The other item of business on the council’s agenda was a business license application for the sale of firearms in the city by Tackle Shack Outdoors. The council approved the application and Tackle Shack Outdoors will offer clothing, hunting equipment, fishing equipment, firearms and ammunition.

The council’s next meeting will be held on Aug. 23 in the council chambers at Troy City Hall.